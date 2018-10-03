SCCPSS updates priorities, Code of Ethics

CHATHAM COUNTY, GA (WTOC) - The Savannah-Chatham County Public School Board is working to make improvements as they continue to remain under the microscope of the accrediting agency, AdvancEd.
This comes after an investigation was launched last year after complaints were filed against the school board for governance issues. In February, the board was notified by AdvancEd that they had eight months to improve in six areas, including developing a communication protocol and implementing a new social media policy.
During Wednesday’s school board meeting, the board approved an updated list of governance and leadership priorities which includes holding the board accountable for professional development training, adhering to Code of Ethics policies and community engagement,
The school board also passed a new social media policy, outlining specific guidelines for board members. It states that board members shall be mindful that they are public figures and cannot wholly separate themselves from that role when they engage on social media. They are required to only share information that is factual and accurate. When they post on social media, they should clarify that they are posting as an individual, not as a representative of the whole board.
Wednesday, we spoke with one of the board members who has been serving on a committee that’s been geared towards adhering the mandates that have come down from AdvanceEd.
WTOC: “Do you think these changes were overdue?”
Dr. Dionne Hoskins-Brown, District 2, SCCPSS: “I think we didn’t know we needed them, so yeah, I wish we could have gotten some of these things done earlier, but when you are working collaboratively, you need to give people time to talk and express their values and then incorporate that into the policy.”
SCCPSS remains fully-accredited, but there are other school districts in the Coastal Empire that are considered to be on probation.
Coming up Thursday, we’ll hear from State Superintendent, Richard Woods, who will be weighing in for the first time about the board governance issues in Savannah-Chatham, Liberty, and McIntosh counties. “School InsuBOARDination” airs Thursday at 6 p.m.
Copyright 2018 WTOC. All rights reserved.