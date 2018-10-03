State patrol looking for semitrailer after it fatally struck victim on scooter, left scene

GARDEN CITY, GA (WTOC) - Officers from the Georgia State Patrol were searching for the driver of an semitrailer Wednesday morning after he or she struck and killed a victim on a scooter and left the scene.
The accident happened Wednesday morning near the SunTrust Bank at Brampton Road and Highway 25 in Garden City.
Anyone who witnessed the accident or who recognizes the truck should contact the state patrol.
The accident disrupted the flow of traffic at the intersection and on Highway 25.
