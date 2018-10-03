State patrol looking for semitrailer after it fatally struck victim on scooter, left scene

State patrol looking for semitrailer after it fatally struck victim on scooter, left scene
The Georgia State Patrol is seeking the driver of a semitrailer after a fatal hit-and-run.
October 3, 2018 at 9:13 AM EST - Updated October 3 at 9:36 AM

GARDEN CITY, GA (WTOC) - Officers from the Georgia State Patrol were searching for the driver of an semitrailer Wednesday morning after he or she struck and killed a victim on a scooter and left the scene.

The accident happened Wednesday morning near the SunTrust Bank at Brampton Road and Highway 25 in Garden City.

Officers from the Georgia State Patrol were searching for the driver of an semitrailer Wednesday morning after he or she struck and killed a victim on a scooter and left the scene.
Officers from the Georgia State Patrol were searching for the driver of an semitrailer Wednesday morning after he or she struck and killed a victim on a scooter and left the scene. (WTOC)

Anyone who witnessed the accident or who recognizes the truck should contact the state patrol.

The accident disrupted the flow of traffic at the intersection and on Highway 25.

Copyright 2018 WTOC. All rights reserved.