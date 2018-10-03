WTOC’s Ken Griner to anchor THE News at Daybreak

SAVANNAH, GA (WTOC) - After WTOC Sports Director Ken Griner spent thirty years covering sports — including the World Series, the Masters, RBC Heritage, the Daytona 500, SEC, ACC, GSU, SSU and local high schools — he is trading his evening sports desk duties to join Cyreia Sandlin as co-news anchor for WTOC’s THE News at Daybreak, the Coastal Empire and Lowcountry’s most watched morning news program.
“Ken’s been an incredible asset to this television station for several years now, and his move will only improve the morning news landscape,” said Larry Silbermann, WTOC’s vice president general manager.
“Though Ken’s focus has obviously been sports, his hobby has been news and we know his positive energy will be a great fit for our morning team.” News Director Bari Soash said.
Starting Monday, Oct. 8, Ken will join Cyreia Sandlin and First Alert Meteorologist Cutter Martin for THE News at Daybreak from 4:30-8 a.m.
“I always enjoy keeping up with the day’s current events and now look forward to presenting that news in the morning to market I grew up in,” Ken said. “What gets me excited is not knowing what each day will bring and the art of telling a good story.”
Cyreia is also looking forward to the new chemistry at the news desk.
“In the seven years I’ve known him, Ken has taught me so much about Savannah,” Cyreia said. “I can’t wait to share the desk with someone who has as much passion for this community as I do.”
During Ken’s career, he won numerous awards for his work, including coverage of The RBC Heritage Classic, high school sports and Georgia Southern football.
He is a native of Savannah and was a standout athlete in baseball and football at Savannah Christian. He graduated from the University of Georgia and was a Letterman for the Bulldogs baseball team.
Ken brings his hometown experience of the Coastal Empire and Lowcountry and knowledge of its history and traditions to the news anchor desk. While his primary duty will be anchoring THE News at Daybreak, he will continue to host WTOC’s End Zone on Friday Nights at 11:30 p.m. and special projects in the sports department.
