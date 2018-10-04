Calendar Says Fall; Feelin’ Like Summer

High pressure is in control and drier, hotter weather rules the forecast through Saturday!
This morning, however, begins on a cooler note with temperatures in the mid to upper 60s inland; 70s hanging on closer to the coast. The breeze is nearly calm. Patchy fog may be around through 8 a.m.
Weather won’t be much of a factor to the morning drive in.
Temperatures warm into the 80s, quickly, later this morning under plenty of sunshine. The forecast remains mostly dry and partly cloudy today.
High temps are forecast to peak in the upper 80s and lower 90s between 2 and 3:30 p.m.; warmest away from the beach. It may feel a bit hotter than that, with any remaining humidity factored in.
More of the same is expected through the first-half of the weekend, before a chance of showers and thundershowers creeps back into the forecast Sunday. An off-and-on chance of rain lingers through much of next week.
Tropical Update –
Leslie is forecast to remain a hurricane through Friday evening in the north-central Atlantic, before weakening and taking a hard-right turn; taking the system even further “out to sea”. Leslie will not directly impact any major land masses.
Storminess in the western Caribbean is being monitored for tropical development. There is a low risk of tropical development near the Yucutan Peninsula within the next five days; perhaps a greater chance just after that time.
The WTOC Weather Team will be watching that area closely through mid-October.
Have a great day,
Cutter