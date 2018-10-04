Casting call for ‘Cobra Kai’ to be filmed on Tybee Island

CHATHAM COUNTY, GA (WTOC) - If you’re a fan of the 1984 movie, “Karate Kid,” or a fan of the TV series “Cobra Kai,” here’s you chance to be in the show.
The show is looking for extras in our area. Season two of Cobra Kai will be filming on Tybee for two days starting next week. They are looking for men and women to portray beach goers, police officers, paramedics, and more. You must be 18 years or older.
The pay rate is $75/8 unless otherwise stated.
If interested, e-mail Cobra.MHC@gmail.com. You must include your name, current photos, and age, height, and weight, They also ask that you include your sizes, resume, location, and contact number.
Please submit applications as soon as possible.
Copyright 2018 WTOC. All rights reserved.