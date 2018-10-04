Chris Sale eager to amend for 2017 postseason clunker

"It happened. I'm not going to run away from it. I don't think that's the right thing to do," he said. "I'm not going to hide from it. You can Google it now, tomorrow and 100 years, and it's going to be there. I own it. I accept it. And like I said, I'm going to be better. I'm going to go do everything I can to be better. That's all I can do."