Dancing with the Statesboro Stars to be held Thursday night

BULLOCH COUNTY, GA (WTOC) - Volunteers will hit the stage Thursday night in Statesboro to kick up their heels and help a serious cause.
The annual Dancing with the Statesboro Stars show will be held at the Performing Arts Center at Georgia Southern. The dress rehearsal Wednesday night went great. Twelve teams went over their opening number, but they’ll also face off as they dance the routines they’ve practiced for months.
WTOC’s own Harley Strickland is part of one of the teams. The organization has been raising money since spring. It all goes to help Safe Haven Domestic Violence Shelter to help abuse victims in Bulloch and surrounding counties. Last year, they raised more than $130,000.
Thursday night’s show sold out in hours when tickets when on sale, but a few remain for Sunday’s repeat matinee.
The teams will compete to see who raised the most money, but also for the highest scores by a team of judges. Sunday’s show lets the audience pick a winner.
