Dave Turley’s Thursday Afternoon WX Forecast 10-4-18

SAVANNAH, GA (WTOC) -High pressure dominates our weather through Saturday with mainly dry and warm conditions. Today will be mostly sunny with highs 87-91 and a less than 10% rain chance. Tonight will be clear and dry with daybreak temps 66-72. Friday will be mostly sunny with highs 87-92 and a less than 10% rain chance. Saturday will be mostly sunny with highs in the low 90s and a 10% rain chance . Sunday we start to see some Atlantic moisture return. This will begin to increase our rain chances into next week. In the tropics, Leslie is still a hurricane with 75mph winds but remains no threat to the US. The National Hurricane Center is monitoring the western Caribbean and continue to give a 30% chance of tropical development in the next 5 days. Please continue to get daily updates as any development could potentially impact the US.