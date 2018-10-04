Effingham Project Lifesaver back on its feet after lack of funding

EFFINGHAM COUNTY, (WTOC) - In February, the Project Lifesaver Program with the Effingham County Sheriff’s Office was in trouble.
In terms of funding, they were barely staying afloat, struggling to fix broken equipment and buy new technology. Deputy Sheriff Kathy Dillard said the low bank account set the program back and she wasn’t sure if there was a way forward.
“Unfortunately, I was afraid we were going to have to close the program out. It was to that extent,” Dillard said.
The program provides tracking bracelets to 25 to 30 applicants who have a cognitive disorder like Autism or Alzheimer’s Disease. The bracelet puts off a radio frequency that the sheriff’s office can track when that person is missing.
After word got out, the Effingham community started donating. Funds came in from residents to businesses who all helped turn the program around. Project Lifesaver was able to buy a brand new tracker with more bracelets and batteries.
Dillard runs the program on top of her other duties at the sheriff’s office. She had first hand experience with Project Lifesaver when her mom received a bracelet five years ago. That’s when Dillard decided to get more involved in the program.
“They can be non-verbal depending on what level of the spectrum they are on. If they are non-verbal, they are not going to respond to you calling their name," Dillard said. "Even if they could be verbal, they are not likely to respond to someone they don’t know.”
The Effingham County Sheriff’s Office said these fundraising efforts will need to continue to protect the program, because Project Lifesaver funding is not and never has been included in the county budget.
