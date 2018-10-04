Family expanding racetrack in Evans County

EVANS COUNTY, GA (WTOC) - A new entertainment complex is being built right now in Evans County.
The large plot of land already offers dirt tracks for ATVs and Motocross.
“Well, it may not look like much now since the track and the bleachers aren’t complete, but in just a few weeks, cars will be hitting this very track here in Daisy."
About a year ago, a family bought around 200 acres of land in the outskirts of Evans County in the small town of Daisy. They began a project known as Live Oak Motor Park - an ATV and Motocross track. The track is complete for the most part, and many people are enjoying it, but the owners wanted to do more. They wanted another track for a different type of racing.
“It was a small track already here and we just made it into a bigger car track. It’s a quarter-mile on the inside, three eights on the outside. It’s going to seat about 4,000 people," said operations manager, Michael Wedincamp.
The Daisy Speedway is being built for many different types of racing - stock car, go carts, mini late models, full size cars and more.
“The track is also built in reverse, so the cars can go counterclockwise, or, it’s more of an entertainment track than a racetrack. Also, we are going to do some figure-eight bus racing, demolition derbies. More like entertainment-based stuff," Wedincamp said.
Wedincamp says they hope to make it into a full entertainment complex. They are assembling the bleachers, building a restaurant, and making a VIP lounge above the bleachers for people to enjoy the races from 60 feet in the air. He says an important part about the track is fun the entire family can have. They are hoping more children will come out and get into the racing sports.
“Any kid, Kindergarten through 12th who is on the Honor Roll gets in free next year, so we are really trying to empower the kids to do better.”
Even though the track isn’t done yet, they are already using it. In just eight days, they are hosting their first tractor pull.
While pieces of the track will be opening up throughout the end of the year, the expected completion date is in January.
