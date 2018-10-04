Glynn County PD investigating after shots fired in Parker’s parking lot

GLYNN COUNTY, GA (WTOC) - Investigators in Glynn County witnessed a verbal argument between a man and the occupants of a vehicle Wednesday night at the Parker’s gas station on New Jesup Highway.
The investigators were in an unmarked vehicle at the time. They heard gunshots and then the man fled the scene. Right now, they are interviewing people who were involved, as well at witnesses, trying to piece together what transpired. As of now, no injuries have been reported.
Investigators say the man who ran from the scene may be a victim. He is described as a black male with braids or twists in his hair. He was wearing a white T-Shirt and dark-colored shorts and driving a white, four-door passenger car, possibly a Buick.
If you know the identity of this man or if you witnessed this incident, please contact the Criminal Investigations Division at 912.554.7802 or the Silent Witness line at 912.264.1333.
