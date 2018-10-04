Good News: United Way helps Salvation Army

BEAUFORT CO, SC (WTOC) - Everyone needs a little help sometimes, even organizations that focus only on helping the less fortunate.
That exact situation unfolded Thursday in the Lowcountry. The Salvation Army in Beaufort was in need of some extra funding to help fill empty shelves. That location’s food pantry has had a sudden increase in need. The United Way offered $3,000 grant allowing the Salvation Army to get shopping carts filled with groceries.
“A couple weeks ago, we did not even have enough canned foods to give one family to fill three meals for one day,” said social worker, Amber Hewitt, The Salvation Army. “We did not have enough to do that. Now, we have enough. What we have right now will probably last two weeks to a month. When I first found out that we’re getting the grant, I actually could not stop crying I was so happy about it.”
The city of Savannah kicked off its 2018 United Way Campaign on Thursday - with a goal of raising $190,000.
