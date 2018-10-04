Kansas 'vanilla' GOP congressman struggles versus unique foe

In this Monday, Oct. 1, 2018 photo, Democratic Congressional candidate Sharice Davids talks to volunteer Pat Daniels at her campaign office in Overland Park, Kan. Her opponent, Republican Rep. Kevin Yoder has never been in as much political trouble as he is this year as he seeks his fifth term in fighting to keep his eastern Kansas congressional seat. He's facing a unique opponent in Davids, who has gained national attention as a Native American, an LGBT lawyer and a mixed martial arts fighter. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel) (AP)