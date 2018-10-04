Reward increased in unsolved murder of Savannah activist

SAVANNAH, GA (WTOC) - The reward for helping solve a beloved community activist’s murder has grown even higher.
A local church is pledging an additional $500 to CrimeStoppers for any tip that leads to an arrest in the murder of Shawntray Grant.
Grant was shot and killed outside his apartment in June. He was a beloved community activist that led the Bullhorn Crew, a group that works to reduce gun violence in Savannah.
Savannah Police continue to investigate, and the total reward is now up to $3,000.
If you have any details that may help, you can call the Savannah Police Department or make an anonymous call to CrimeStoppers at 912-234-2020 or submit a tip online here.
