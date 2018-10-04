Richmond Hill PD reflects on 1 year of drone use

RICHMOND HILL, GA (WTOC) - The Savannah Police Department is adding drones to its fleet, but Richmond Hill is ahead of the game. They’ve been working with drones for about a year now.
Thursday morning, their drone located an individual who was reported missing. There are three certified pilots. Their drone was custom made and costs $25,000. Right now, they use it for search and rescue efforts as well as SWAT situations. It has thermal imaging and has the ability to fly at night.
Richmond Hill PD continues to integrate the drone more, but police say the gadget will not replace officers.
“It doesn’t replace anything we are already doing,” said drone pilot, Sgt. Steven Potts, Richmond Hill PD.
