Savannah looking for public feedback on new arena, SPLOST 7 projects

SAVANNAH, GA (WTOC) - The next Special Purpose Local Options Sales Tax - or SPLOST- referendum is just around the corner.
SPLOST 7 will be on the ballot next November, and to get an idea of what’s important to you, the City of Savannah will host several town hall meetings starting next week.
SPLOST Projects are typically more long-term, or permanent in nature, so whatever projects are decided on for the next SPLOST cycle will have an impact on the community for years to come.
The city has projects in mind, but a big part of how the one-percent, or penny tax, is spent depends on what’s important to the community. Starting next week, the city will host town hall meetings in all the districts to allow residents to weigh in.
Each meeting will focus on SPLOST 7 priorities, and getting feedback on the City's biggest SPLOST project currently in the design phase, the new arena.
Whether it’s new infrastructure, drainage or new community center, the projects do take time as the penny tax is collected over the six-year cycle. Case in point, the new arena, which was part of the SPLOST 5 cycle which collected the penny tax between 2008 and 2014.
“There is a common misconception that once a SPLOST referendum is passed that all of the projects should begin immediately, and so it takes time. It takes a while for the city or the county in order to collect those proceeds, so there may be a delay," said Daphanie Williams, SPLOST Project Manager for the City of Savannah.
Regarding the new arena project, the city is still in the design phase, but recently moved forward with awarding the construction manager contract last month.
The anticipated opening of the arena is sometime in 2021.
Savannah's executive director over arena development says he believes in order for the new arena to be successful, the city will have to focus on the fan experience and what's important to them.
That’s where your feedback comes in.
“What types of seating are you looking for, what kind of amenities are you looking for...kid zones. We’ve had good conversations with people about handicap facilities and how to really enhance those opportunities for, again, including a whole sector of our community that doesn’t have that opportunity always to get to some of these events," said the Executive Director of Arena Development, Pete Shonka.
Click here for the current list of town hall meetings. The city says a time and place has yet to be set for Alderman Tony Thomas' district.
