Savannah Weekend: Picnic in the Park

“We are so excited it’s Savannah Philharmonic’s Picnic in the Park. This year’s theme is “Illuminating the Night” in celebration of our 10th Anniversary season and we could not be happier," said Terry O’Neil. "Presenting sponsor, Enmarket, is going to be here and other sponsors and city partners to make it happen, including WTOC. The community performances with the students begin at 3:30. Students from SCCPSS plus SCAD Honeybees plus 3rd ID Army Band and the orchestra at 7 p.m. It’s just a gift back to the city so we can bring everyone together on one afternoon, have the entire city here, and celebrate community and camaraderie. After all, music does bring people together.”