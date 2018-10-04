Savannah Weekend: Picnic in the Park

SAVANNAH, GA (WTOC) - Forsyth Park will be jam packed on Sunday for an evening of music under the stars.
Pack your picnic, bring your chairs, and get ready to join thousands of people for the biggest outdoor event of the year. The Savannah Philharmonic is illuminating the night for the 2018 Picnic in the Park.
“We are so excited it’s Savannah Philharmonic’s Picnic in the Park. This year’s theme is “Illuminating the Night” in celebration of our 10th Anniversary season and we could not be happier," said Terry O’Neil. "Presenting sponsor, Enmarket, is going to be here and other sponsors and city partners to make it happen, including WTOC. The community performances with the students begin at 3:30. Students from SCCPSS plus SCAD Honeybees plus 3rd ID Army Band and the orchestra at 7 p.m. It’s just a gift back to the city so we can bring everyone together on one afternoon, have the entire city here, and celebrate community and camaraderie. After all, music does bring people together.”
There are lots of other events happening this weekend that you can also participate in before Picnic in the Park. Oktoberfest kicks off Sunday on River Street, and on Saturday, there’s a brunch festival on Hutchinson Island. We have everything you need to know on the Savannah Weekend website.
