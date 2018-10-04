SCCPSS Board approves multi-million dollar loan to pay employees

SAVANNAH, GA (WTOC) - Savannah-Chatham County School District employees will get paid on Oct. 15, but not without the district taking out a multi-million dollar loan. Some board members call it irresponsible accounting.
The $21 million loan covers employee paychecks and other benefits. The district said they'll pay it off in December when the tax money comes in. However, they'll owe an interest bill near $150,000.
“This is a very expensive ‘oops’ really,” said SCCPSS Board President, Jolene Byrne.
Some board members aren't thrilled with the idea of taking out a loan to pay their employees. The tax anticipation note, or TAN, covers a shortfall in the budget.
“We don’t have many things to do as a board, but one of them is to make sure that we’re fiscally sound, and to go out and borrow money to make payroll sounds a little irresponsible to me,” said District 1 board member, Julie Wade.
Wade said she’s disappointed board members weren’t consulted, calling this a bad stewardship of tax dollars. Michael Johnson joined her in scolding district employees for the error - despite securing a loan with low interest that lessens the blow to taxpayers.
“That is still public money that we’re going to have to pay a private institution because we couldn’t, didn’t have the foresight to have the proper cash flow in order to pay our bills and our people on the 15th,” Johnson said.
Other members, though, said the board shouldn’t be surprised - pointing to times in the past when the same thing has been done. However, it’s been nine years since then.
“I’ve gone to other districts where they do it every month. They do it every month to meet payroll,” said District 6 board member, Larry Lower. “We have done a good job of not having to do this.”
The board ultimately went ahead and passed the measure in a 7-2 vote. Otherwise, district employees would not get their paychecks in two weeks.
The main thing that came from this was board members wanting employees in the finance office doing a better job of managing cash flow.
