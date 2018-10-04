Teen shot near Daffin Park in Savannah

SAVANNAH, GA (WTOC) - There is an update to a shooting near Daffin Park in Savannah.
We're learning new information from City Councilman and former Savannah Police Public Information Officer Julian Miller. He posted on Facebook that it was actually a 16-year-old who was shot near Washington Avenue and Bee Road. He says the teen has non-life-threatening injuries.
Miller says the teenager got into a fight with people in another area and was walking on the east side of the park when a car pulled up and he was shot.
Miller went on to say in his post that police have good leads in the case.
