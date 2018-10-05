BCSO releases surveillance of Hilton Head armed robbery suspect

HILTON HEAD ISLAND, SC (WTOC) - The Beaufort County deputies are asking for help finding the person who robbed a gas station on Hilton Head Island.
The sheriff’s office shared this surveillance video of the suspected robber walking into a Kangaroo Express early Sunday morning, Sept. 30, at approximately 3:18 a.m. The suspect’s face is covered by a cloth, but deputies say it is a man. They say he had a gun and stole cash and two cartons of Marlboro cigarettes before running away on foot.
The following surveillance video is not the best, but deputies are hoping someone will recognize his body type or the way he carries himself.
If you recognize him or have any information regarding this armed robbery, contact Investigator Calore at (843) 255-3411 or Crimestoppers at 1-888-CrimeSC if wishing to remain anonymous and for possible reward.
