BCSO releases surveillance of Hilton Head armed robbery suspect

The Sheriff’s Office is looking for information on the subject in this video. Although the subject’s face is concealed, some of the physical characteristics may be distinguishable and could help to establish the suspect’s identity. Case Information – On September 30, 2018 at approximately 3:18 a.m., a male subject entered the Kangaroo Express gas station on Pope Avenue, Hilton Head Island and displayed a handgun. The subject approached the cashier and ordered him/her to open the cash register. The subject stole cash and two cartons of Marlboro Cigarettes before fleeing the store on foot. Anyone with information is asked to contact Investigator Calore at (843) 255-3411 or Crimestoppers at 1-888-CrimeSC if wishing to remain anonymous and for possible reward. Thank you for taking the time to view this video and for your continued interest in the safety of our community.