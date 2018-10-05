Braves’ fever apparent at Coach’s Corner

SAVANNAH, GA (WTOC) - It’s been a while since Atlanta Braves fans have had October baseball.
For the first playoff game since 2013, many of the team’s fans went to the bar with the chopping tomahawk on its sign.
Dozens of Braves fans made their way to Coach’s Corner Thursday night to support their team in Game 1 of the National League Division Series against the Los Angeles Dodgers.
The popular sports bar has never been shy about its support of Atlanta’s baseball team, and this year was no different. The establishment’s chopping tomahawk was put back up in front of the bar earlier this summer. That signaled to many Braves fans in Savannah that this would be an entertaining fall.
“Since we put the tomahawk up, everybody started getting excited,” says Coach’s Corner co-owner John Henderson. “We started it back in 1991. We’ve tried to keep the tradition going, so we’re doing what we can to keep it going.”
Another tradition Coach’s has brought back: the tee pee.
Henderson will spend the night in the tee pee Thursday night, and other Braves fans will take his spot as the playoff run continues. It’s all to show their support for the team, and more importantly, raise money for charity.
“You get nominated to spend a night in the tee pee. You have to raise $500 for your charity to get out,” Henderson explains. “I’ve raised over $500, so I get to get out tomorrow morning. The next guy up has to do the same thing.”
The Braves lost Game 1, 6-0. Game 2 of the Best-of-5 series is Friday night in Los Angeles.
