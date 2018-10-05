Bulloch County woman arrested for aggravated child molestation

BULLOCH COUNTY, GA (WTOC) - The Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a woman on charges of aggravated child molestation.
The sheriff’s office arrested Roni Joanna Shaw for a reported incident that occurred at her home in June with a 14-year-old boy.
She is charged with aggravated child molestation, enticing a child for indecent purposes, and sodomy.
Shaw is being held in the Bulloch County Jail without bond.
Should anyone have any information about this case please contact Capt. P. Todd Hutchens at 912-764-1787.
