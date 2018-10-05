City of Hinesville offering warrant amnesty program for 90 days

HINESVILLE, GA (WTOC) - Hinesville Municipal Court is offering a warrant amnesty program for 90 days.
The program begins on Friday, Oct. 5 and ends at 11:59 p.m. on Jan. 2, 2019. The program will allow defendants to avoid arrest and the $330 warrant fee.
The city of Hinesville currently has approximately 562 failure to appear warrants that were issued between July 2005 and August 7, 2018, with a total outstanding bond amount over $375,000, including warrant fees.
The court also has approximately 63 non-adjudicated contempt of court warrants, with an outstanding total bond amount of nearly $75,000, including warrant fees.
Qualifications to take advantage of the program include:
1. No Police Department resources can be used in the defendant’s apprehension.
2. The defendant must willfully contact the Court or Police Dept. (after hours) about their warrant.
3. The defendant must pay the original bond/fine amount in full in order to get the bench warrant fee of $330.00 waived and the warrant cleared. This amount can be paid in person, by mail, by third party, Western Union, or Money Gram.
4. Payments must be made by cash, money order, cashier’s check, or credit card. No personal checks.
5. The defendant will be provided a court date if he/she would like to discuss their original charges with the Judge. Some offenses would require a mandatory court appearance. These offenses include DUI, No License, Shoplifting, Suspended License, and Vicious Dog.
