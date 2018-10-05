City of Tybee Island takes steps to help save bee population

TYBEE ISLAND, GA (WTOC) - Concerns about bees are surfacing on Tybee Island.
Earlier this year, bees were dying in large numbers. That prompted the city to take a closer look at how they spray for pests and weeds around the island to better protect bees.
While the city said in their release that the problem was indeterminate in nature, what they have determined is what they’re going to do moving forward. Tybee released a statement Thursday saying they are now using natural weed and ant control solutions rather than pesticides. To help bolster the bee population, the city has planted a pollinator garden at Jaycee Park and plans on doing something similar around the fire department as they start redoing landscaping.
In a report released back in June by the Georgia Department of Agriculture, the dead bees were exposed to a chemical. Regardless of what the report found, Tybee Island City Manager Shawn Gillen says they want to be a part of the solution, not the problem, in the years to come.
“We don’t ever want to be in a position to where it could be us,” Gillen said. “We want to remove ‘us’ from the equation completely by taking natural approaches to things, combating the red ant issues in our parks as much as we can. It’s soccer season now. We’re getting some more complaints about the ants, so we’re going to have to go out and do something, but we’re going to make sure it’s something that doesn’t harm the bees.”
In the release, it says the city is also working with its insurance coverage group to try possibly to assist in mitigating losses to the extent warranted, if investigation shows it would be appropriate to do so.
Copyright 2018 WTOC. All rights reserved.