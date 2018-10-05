Dave Turley’s Friday Afternoon WX Forecast 10-5-18

SAVANNAH, GA (WTOC) -High pressure continues through Saturday. Atlantic moisture will returns Sunday with an increase in rain chances. Today will be mostly sunny and hot with a less than 10% rain chance, highs 87-93. Warm and dry overnight with daybreak temps 68-73. Saturday will be mostly sunny with a 10% rain chance and highs 86-92. Sunday will see a mix of sun and clouds with a 30% chance for showers and storms, highs in the upper 80s. Rain chance at 40% Monday and 50% Tuesday with mostly cloudy skies and highs in the mid to upper 80s. In the tropics, Leslie remains in the eastern Atlantic Ocean and will continue for at least the next 5 days. No threat to any land. We will continue to watch the western Caribbean and there is a 60% chance for tropical development within the next 5 days. If something develops it could impact the US so please continue to get daily updates.