First October Weekend; August-Like Forecast

High pressure remains in-control of the first alert forecast through Saturday ahead of – what may be – a wetter weather pattern next week.
Temperatures are just a degree, or two, warmer than yesterday morning. Plan on it being in the upper 60s and lower 70s, away from the immediate coastline, if you commute before 8 a.m. Temps warm deeper into the 70s, then 80s, thereafter.
Lunch time features temps in the 80s, under a partly cloudy sky.
We’ll top-out in the upper 80s and lower 90s this afternoon; warmest away from the beach. It may feel a tad hotter with the humidity factored in.
A similar look and feel continues Saturday.
High pressure weakens its grip Sunday, allowing a slightly cooler afternoon and greater chance of isolated rain to enter the forecast. The Picnic in the Park outlook does feature an isolated chance of rain, primarily before 6 p.m. We’re watching it and will pass along more specifics as the event nears.
Scattered rain is likely next week.
Tropical Update –
Leslie is back at Tropical Storm status and is forecast to make a sharp easterly turn later today. Leslie will head further out into the Atlantic as a Tropical Storm over the next several days.
An area of storminess in the south-central Caribbean has a medium, 60%, chance of tropical development within the next five days as it lifts northward into the western Caribbean and southern Gulf of Mexico.
Exactly what it becomes and where it goes is still uncertain. But, don’t be surprised if we have a named tropical system in the Gulf of Mexico early next week. It is worth our attention. We’ll continue to provide updates through next week.
Have a great weekend,
Cutter