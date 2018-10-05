Good News: 25th Annual ‘Cy’ Wright Memorial Tournament

SAVANNAH, GA (WTOC) - Players teed off to help support youth athletic programs in Savannah on Friday.
The 25th Annual “Cy” Wright Memorial Golf Tournament was held at The Club at Savannah Harbor.
“All the proceeds go to the maintenance and upkeep of Jenkins Athletic Club. Much of our operating revenue comes from nonprofit status,” said Mark Stevens, Secretary of Board, Jenkins Athletic Club. “From donations and different fundraisers - and the golf tournament has been a big fundraiser for us on our 25th year, and we’re very excited about it.”
The Jenkins Athletic Club was founded in 1933 and offers tons of athletic programs and seasonal camps to Savannah’s youth.
