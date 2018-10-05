Meet & Greet held with Savannah PD’s new chief

SAVANNAH, GA (WTOC) - Savannah residents got a chance to meet the city’s next police chief, Roy Minter.
The City hosted a "Meet and Greet" Thursday night with Minter at Historic Grayson Stadium in Daffin Park.
At the event, Minter said he will be fighting crime by getting out in the community. He also says he’ll be making sure his officers are actually getting out of their cars and interacting with people in the community. He says there has been a reduction in crime, but he also wants to see the fear of crime decrease.
"We are working on doing a better job getting out into the community and building trust, so people will share that information with us. As far as juvenile crime goes itself, I've been meeting with partners and organizations as possible to get the community involved," said Roy Minter, Director of Savannah Police.
Minter is serving as the director of the Savannah Police Department until he is officially sworn in as chief. He's been with the department for a little over a month now.
