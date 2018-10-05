Melania Trump feeds baby elephants as Kenya visit begins

By DARLENE SUPERVILLE | October 5, 2018 at 12:26 AM EST - Updated October 5 at 2:01 AM

NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) — Melania Trump took part in a baby elephant feeding on Friday as she visited a national park in Kenya to highlight conservation efforts.

The U.S. first lady laughed after one of the baby elephants made a sudden move and she momentarily lost her footing. She fed formula to two of the elephants raised at Nairobi National Park, patting one's back and stroking the ear of another.

Kenya is the third stop on her Africa tour, which began Tuesday in Ghana and continued in Malawi on Thursday. Her first-ever visit to Africa is also her first extended solo international trip as first lady.

A quick safari was planned later Friday as Mrs. Trump learns more about steps the East African nation is taking to conserve elephants, rhinos and other wildlife.

She also was expected to visit an orphanage and take in a children's performance at Nairobi National Theater.

Egypt will be her final stop on her tour of the continent that focuses on child welfare, education, tourism and conservation.

