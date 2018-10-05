Memorial Health hosts breast cancer awareness paint party

SAVANNAH, GA (WTOC) - Memorial Health hosted a paint party on Friday using a very special color - pink!
Breast cancer patients, survivors, and caregivers came together to celebrate their strength and courage. They painted pictures with words of encouragement like HOPE and “Fight Like a Girl.” One survivor tells us every person who receives a breast cancer diagnosis shares a common bond.
“My thinking is no matter how the outcome is when you are told you have breast cancer, you’re a sister with anybody else who has been told,” said Shirley Irvine, Volunteer, Anderson Cancer Center. “At that point, everything is the same. It doesn’t make any difference on the outcome, but at that point, you have cancer and you hope to survive.”
We’re told the artwork will be hung in the hallways of the hospital.
October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month.
