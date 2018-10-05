22nd Annual Heart Ball to be held Feb. 2

HILTON HEAD, SC (WTOC) - The American Heart Association unveiled the theme of this year’s Southern Coast Heart Ball at Audi Hilton Head’s grand opening celebration Friday night in Hilton Head.
“The Heart of it All” will be the theme for the 22nd annual event - a one of a kind black tie affair that raises money and awareness for heart disease.
“American Heart Association is such an amazing organization,” said Cat Donaldson, Chairperson, Heart Ball 2018. “Heart disease is the number one killer of women and all people. It took my own husband’s life two years ago.”
This year’s Heart Ball will be held on Feb. 2. WTOC is a proud sponsor.
