New Bluffton police chief wants drug unit, revamped hiring process

BLUFFTON, SC (WTOC) - A new drug unit and a revamped hiring process are two things Bluffton's new police chief said you'll see from his force in the near future. Chief Chris Chapmond is in his second month on the job.
He made a big move from Hot Springs, Arkansas, to the South Carolina Lowcountry. He inherits a police force charged with protecting one of the fastest growing communities in the Palmetto State. The opportunity for growth within his department was a big draw for him.
“We’ve got the opportunity to expand, to hire new people, to grow as the community grows, so I feel like I still got something to offer to law enforcement and I feel like this is a great opportunity to do it,” Chief Chapmond said.
Already, the chief is teaching classes in the community about how to survive an active shooter. His officers also spent a couple hours with the community at National Night Out this week. Community engagement is a big thing he wants to emphasize in Bluffton.
“We cannot be seen as a standoffish agency. We have to have those relationships with the community,” Chapmond said. “They have to trust us. There has to be legitimacy. When things do happen, and you’ve got those relationships, the community talks to you.”
The chief said two of his biggest goals are revamping the hiring process and re-implementing a drug unit. The unit will target drug dealers and work with the courts to punish them.
“I don’t necessarily think it is a rampant issue but again, you have to be ahead of the curve,” Chapmond said. “I’m the guy that wants to be out in front in every aspect. This is just approach to do that.”
Right now, the chief said they’re about five patrol officers short. He expects the new hiring policy to be in place by the end of this month.
“You’re going to see us roll out a huge recruitment plan. We’re going to recreate our hiring process to bring in the best possible," Chapmond said. “We have to be bringing in people with the highest level of integrity that have passion to do this job. One of the things I’m adamant about is that I don’t just want people that want to be police officers, I want people that want to serve their community.”
The department actually just launched those active shooter classes Friday. To sign up for the class, contact Joy Nelson at 843.706.4542 or jnelson@townofbluffton.com.
