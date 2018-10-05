11 people sentenced to federal prison for working with drug-trafficking organization

SAVANNAH, GA (WTOC) - Eleven people have been given federal prison sentences after pleading guilty to being part of a drug-trafficking organization.
The 11 defendants were part of a group that purchased marijuana in Texas and California and shipped it to Savannah, Statesboro and other parts of the country for sale.
To conduct their illicit transactions, the drug trafficking organization laundered more than $8 million in illegal proceeds through multiple banks using deposits and withdrawals structured to conceal them from detection.
More than $135,000 and a significant amount of marijuana was seized during the investigation.
Since their indictments in December 2016 on charges of conspiracy to possess and distribute marijuana and conspiracy to engage in money laundering, all 11 have pled guilty and have now been sentenced by U.S. District Court Judge William T. Moore Jr. Sentenced in the operation are:
- Lametheus Terence Douglas, sentenced to 188 months in prison;
- Kai Jacobie Bolden, sentenced to 120 months in prison;
- Deshawn Binah Reilley, sentenced to 200 months in prison;
- Larry Turner Douglas Jr., sentenced to 30 months in prison;
- Curel Taylor Reilley, sentenced to 24 months in prison;
- Samory Toure Williams, sentenced to 87 months in prison;
- Jovan Antuan Myrick, sentenced to 30 months in prison;
- Delmus Lockhart Jr., sentenced to 37 months in prison;
- Brian Donivan Ulmer, sentenced to 46 months in prison;
- Vicobri Roykiam Miller, sentenced to 78 months in prison;
- Darvin Esquire Strand Jr., sentenced to 60 months in prison.
