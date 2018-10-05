Raiders, Cavaliers set to renew rivalry

SAVANNAH, GA (WTOC) - Some game weeks just mean a little more to certain teams.
For Savannah Christian and Calvary, that week is this week.
The Raiders and Cavaliers are set to renew their rivalry Friday in what will be one of the best matchups in the state.
“It’s one of those games everybody looks forward to all year long," says Calvary head coach Mark Stroud. “It’s just what high school football is all about.”
“We’re going longer than we normally do. Our coaches are more amped up,” says Savannah Christian senior OL Dylan McMahon. “It’s all about the little things. We’re keying on the little things. You just have to be perfect this week.”
Both teams enter Friday night playing exceptional football.
The Cavaliers are undefeated, ranked 4th in Class A-Private, and led by a defense bookended by ACC commits D’Quan Douse and Sayyid Stevens. Meanwhile, the Raiders have won four straight games by an average of 38.5 points, and are ranked 9th in the Class A-Private polls under first year head coach Baker Woodward.
“We’re starting to figure out who we are as a team,” Woodward says. “We’ve got some playmakers on offense no doubt, but our offensive line has really bought into the scheme.”
This may be Woodward’s first experience in this rivalry wearing the red and black, but he has plenty of experience in this series.
The Savannah Christian head coach is a Calvary alum, and played in this rivalry as a Cavalier. This week, he’s making sure his players are soaking up all the fun of this series.
“You’re not going to experience many moments like this when you’re playing high school football,” Woodward says. “Just take it in. At kickoff, look around the stands. Understand what a pleasure and a privilege it is to play in a game like this.”
Savannah Christian leads the all-time series 22-16, but the Cavaliers have won the last three matchups.
Savannah Christian and Calvary kick off Friday night at 7:30 at Calvary’s Specialty Sports Complex. It’s just one of the games you’ll see on WTOC’s The End Zone, immediately after The News at 11:00.
Copyright 2018 WTOC. All rights reserved.