Savannah Police addressing recent violent crime

SAVANNAH, GA (WTOC) - Several shots fired and shootings in Savannah have many residents worried and pleading for the violence to stop.
Friday at Savannah Police Headquarters, we saw a united front with representatives from both the East Side and Central precincts, because of the recent shots fired incidents spread across both areas. After a handful of incidents in the Ardsley Park, Baldwin Park, and Parkside neighborhoods, police are adjusting resources.
“Basically, what we’re going to be doing is we’re going to be shifting focus and our resources to keep these areas which will entail an increase in the number of traffic stops for traffic infractions in the area so that people see that police are in the area,” said Cpl. Sharif Lockett, Savannah Police Department.
A woman walking her dog in the area of Hickory and 51st streets reported on social media Thursday night that the shots fired from a vehicle whizzed over her head, fortunately missing her, but it’s the latest incident to catch the attention of neighborhood groups.
“Neighbors are getting caught in the crossfire, damage to homes, damage to their cars as the shootings are occurring on our neighborhood streets, usually two cars that are passing each other, so this is really strange. It’s something we haven’t seen here in a very long time,” said Nick Palumbo, Ardsley Park Neighborhood Association.
While they step up patrols in these neighborhoods, police are asking something else of citizens.
“Make sure that you are calling police first, and then start getting on social media,” said Cpl. Barry Lewis, SPD. “Granted, it’s great to put it on there, but we need to get there first as police officers that are on the street, our patrol units. Get that done and then get back on your Instagram, your Facebook, and let us know, because like Officer Sharif said, we monitor that as much as we can.”
Both of those officers say there will be community meetings in both of the areas with both of the precinct jurisdictions coming up to address the recent crime issues. As soon as we get the dates and times of those meetings, we’ll be sure to pass that information along to you.
