Savannah Police investigation finds drugs, cash, and guns

SAVANNAH, GA (WTOC) -Officers with the Savannah Police’s Strategic Investigation Unit arrested one person on Friday afternoon after a three month long investigation into possible drug activity resulted in the seizure cash, drugs, and guns at a home on Terrace Street.
41-year-old Marvin Lowe has been charged with possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime, intent to distribute a non-controlled substance (methamphetamine), possession of a controlled substance (cocaine), possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime, intent to distribute non-controlled substance, possession of marijuana over 1 oz., possession of marijuana with intent to distribute.
SIU officers executed a search warrant on Friday morning at Lowe’s home in the Cuyler-Brownsville neighborhood, seizing more than 1,000 MDMA pills, more than 4.5 oz. of marijuana, 232 pouches of synthetic marijuana, 14 grams of crystal meth, 0.7 grams of cocaine, two guns, various narcotics-related paraphernalia , and more than $3,500 in cash.
“Today’s arrest is the result of a lengthy investigation into drug activity in this area,” said Capt. Lenny Gunther. “Our Strategic Investigation Unit put in many hours on this case and believe that it will continue to result in other narcotics arrests in the city. Arrests like this one further our goal of reducing drug activity and violent crime in Savannah.”
