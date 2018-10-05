Savannah’s 35th annual Oktoberfest takes over River Street this weekend

SAVANNAH, GA (WTOC) - The 35th annual Oktoberfest is happening this weekend in downtown Savannah.
Celebrate German heritage with fun events and delicious foods all weekend long, Oct. 5-7. Chefs will be serving delicious German offerings and other inspired creations. Bring the family down to the waterfront and enjoy some great bands, local artisans and plenty of activities for the kids.
Oktoberfest kicks off Friday, Oct. 5 at 4 p.m. in Rousakis Plaza with Opening Ceremonies and the official tapping of the keg. Then on Saturday, you won’t want to miss one of the great Savannah traditions - the annual running of the Oktoberfest Wiener Dog Races at 10:30 a.m. in Morrell Park. Wiener Dog Race registration is still open at riverstreetsavannah.com as well as on-site Saturday morning.
The Oktoberfest festival is free to attend.
The following is a full schedule of events for this year’s festival:
Copyright 2018 WTOC. All rights reserved.