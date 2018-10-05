Savannah’s 35th annual Oktoberfest takes over River Street this weekend

Oktoberfest kicks off Friday, Oct. 5 at 4 p.m. in Rousakis Plaza with Opening Ceremonies and the official tapping of the keg. Then on Saturday, you won’t want to miss one of the great Savannah traditions - the annual running of the Oktoberfest Wiener Dog Races at 10:30 a.m. in Morrell Park. Wiener Dog Race registration is still open at riverstreetsavannah.com as well as on-site Saturday morning.