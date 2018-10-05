Scooter rentals available on Georgia Southern’s campus

STATESBORO, GA (WTOC) - Georgia Southern may be True Blue, but you see bright green all over campus as students now have another choice for transportation.
You can compare scooters to Uber or Lyft and you can find them just about anywhere on campus. You can use them for what you need and you don’t have to pay for the upkeep.
Lime Bike first brought their rental bicycles to the campus in August.
“We brought the scooters on board Sept. 21, and the usage of both has skyrocketed since then,” said Megan Huggins, Local Operations Manager.
You download an app to create an account, then scan a bike or scooter’s code, and it unlocks the bike and you pay per mile.
“I’d rather just pay a dollar here or there every couple of weeks when I need to use it, rather than dropping $100 on a good bike,” said Gabriella Mendez, GSU Sophomore.
When you’re done, you close the purchase and leave it almost anywhere. A support team tracks it by GPS and brings it back. In just 60 seconds, another person can rent the same scooter out.
“Lime scooters, I probably use every other day. Lime bikes, I use daily,” said GSU Senior, Dontay Williams.
Students figure they’re getting more exercise, especially on the bikes, versus driving short distances, and they’re green beyond the bright color.
“When I checked this morning, we had saved the equivalent of 500 gallons of gasoline based on current usage and 12,000 pounds of CO2,” Mendez said.
Students say either ride can help get you from class to class in a hurry.
Megan says they’ll let market demand dictate when they bring more units onto campus.
