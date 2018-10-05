Second Hilton Head mayoral forum narrows to 6 candidates

♦ Longtime islander Alan Perry began his time on the stand exclaiming, “this is the best day of my life.” Perry pushed for ecotourism in the community and sports tourism in the off-season. He also advocated for a town recycling program, saying everyone would need to be on board for the program to work. Finally, he says things like shaving down glass panels to make sand for dune restoration are among many of the conservation efforts in which the island can invest.