37th Annual Turpentine Festival to be held this weekend in Portal

BULLOCH COUNTY, GA (WTOC) - A piece of rural history will come alive this weekend in Bulloch County.
In Portal, they’re firing up a still - a turpentine still - at the 37th Annual Turpentine Festival. Organizers maintain the oldest working still in the nation. They’ll use oral histories to tell how people harvested and sold pine tar for income, and stills like theirs boiled it to make turpentine for everything from paint thinner to cold medicine.
Curators want younger generations to understand how those people survived.
“You need to learn a little bit of your history because when you’re older, you really want to know the history of where you came from and what happened,” said festival committee, Jerry Lanigan.
The festival parade steps through downtown Portal Saturday at 10 a.m. and includes live entertainment Saturday and Sunday afternoon.
