'The Situation' faces sentencing for tax evasion

FILE - In this March 29, 2018 file photo, Mike "The Situation" Sorrentino arrives at the "Jersey Shore Family Vacation" premiere in Los Angeles. Sorrentino is seeking probation when he’s sentenced Friday on tax charges, while prosecutors want a sentence of 14 months. Sorrentino pleaded guilty in January to concealing his income in 2011 by making cash deposits that wouldn't trigger federal reporting requirements. He and his brother were charged in 2014 with multiple tax offenses related to nearly $9 million in income. (Photo by Willy Sanjuan/Invision/AP, File) (Willy Sanjuan)