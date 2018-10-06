Abbie DeLoach to be honored in True Blue 5K Run

STATESBORO, GA (WTOC) - Georgia Southern Homecoming festivities will begin Saturday morning with the True Blue 5K Run.
This year’s race is sponsored by the Abbie DeLoach Foundation. Abbie was a Junior in GSU’s nursing program when she and four of her classmates were killed in a crash on I-16. They were on their way to their last clinical rotation.
“If you’ve been blessed and been given as many opportunities as I have, I think it’s only better if you give back to the community and back to the school,” said Abbie’s father, Jimmy DeLoach.
The race will start Saturday at 8 a.m. at the Georgia Southern RAC. The Kiddie Run will start at 8:45 a.m. Online registration is closed, but you can register at the race Saturday morning beginning at 6:30.
