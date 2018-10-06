Adventure race honors fallen Army ranger

SAVANNAH, GA (WTOC) -25 teams competed for four hours at Hunter Army Airfield to complete the Staff Sgt. Jason Dahlke Memorial Race. Participants passed through 20 checkpoints over a 30 square mile radius by kayaking, trekking and mountain biking to honor the fallen Army ranger.
Staff Sgt. Jason Dahlke didn’t need four hours when he ran the race over nine years ago. He won with time to spare and his platoon leader, Jeff Coughlin, was suprised when he got back to the finish line.
“My team came in second and we were dead tired after the four hours," said Jeff Coughlin, a former Army ranger that served alongside Dahlke. "And Jason, I remember seeing him sitting on the picnic table smiling with a cold beer in his hand and I think he had been done for about an hour before any of us got done.”
“He did finish early,” agreed race director David Ackerman. “So he got all the checkpoints and from that moment on we decided no one was going to be able to finish this race and no one has finished this race. No one has gotten a perfect score of 20 since then.”
It was only fitting the race be placed in honor of 29-year-old Dahlke after he was killed in 2009 on his sixth combat deployment in Afghanistan. Friends and family both say the challenge of this race embodies what Dahlke loved about being an Army Ranger.
“For the first time, he could always work harder," said Jason’s parents. "There was always a higher level to strive to be, the absolute brotherhood and the trust and the people he was with on deployment. There’s no better way to honor his memory than to come back every year put this thing on, get this thing named after him and honor the epitome of a Ranger because that’s what Jason was.”
The money raised goes to the Sua Sponte Foundation, supporting the families of the 1st ranger battalion.
Copyright 2018 WTOC. All rights reserved.