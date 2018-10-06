Beaufort citizens enjoy 24th shrimp festival despite legal issues

BEAUFORT, S.C. (WTOC) -People of the lowcountry flocked to the Beaufort County Shrimp Festival this year despite their ongoing legal battle between the city and the chamber of commerce.
The legal dispute surrounds who owns the shrimp festival. The regional chamber of commerce is suing the city of Beaufort, accusing the city of acquiring the trademark for the festival without their consent.
Even though the City of Beaufort and the chamber of commerce are going through their legal issues right now, people who attended say that doesn’t take away from an event they have been attending for years.
"It’s really encouraging to know that everybody that attends the festival is just ignoring the legal background battle that’s going on between the city and the chamber because we all believe that they can work it out and figure out a plan,” said Jana Reaves, a festival attendee.
The City Manager of Beaufort was unable to provide a comment on the status of the legal battle.
Copyright 2018 WTOC. All rights reserved.