Beaufort County BOE seeks parent feedback concerning make-up days

BEAUFORT CO, S.C. (WTOC) -The Beaufort County Board of Education is seeking parent feedback on what days students should make up.
Students missed four days of school due to Hurricane Florence in September. State law requires that three of those days be made up.
Laws allow for the fourth day to be waived, which board members are considering. The board has designed several options that parents can choose from.
- Use the three make-up days listed on the current 2018-19 calendar: November 21, June 3 and June 4 (extend the school year by two days)
- Use November 21, January 7 and January 8 (shorten winter break by two days)
- Use November 21, January 8 and June 3 (shorten winter break by one day and extend the school year by one day)
Click here to fill out survey that has been setup to see what days parents would like students to be in class.
