Dancing with the Statesboro Stars raise over $170,000

STATESBORO, GA (WTOC) -Volunteers hit the stage on Thursday night in Statesboro to kick up their heels and help a serious cause.
The eighth annual Dancing with the Statesboro Stars competition pitted twelve teams on the stage, benefitting Safe Haven Domestic Violence Shelter. Experienced local dancers each teamed with volunteers to learn the routine and raise funds. Organizers say domestic violence can be a tough subject, but people rally around the contest to help.
“This gives us a platform to talk about that as well as entertain and give back to our community because our community gives so much to us,” said Kimberly Billings with Safe Haven Shelter
Our own Harley Strickland was among those volunteers dancing. Organizers announced the teamed raised a combined $174,000 dollars. They recognized the leading fundraising team as well as the dance winners. You can catch an encore matinee this Sunday afternoon.
Copyright 2018 WTOC. All rights reserved.