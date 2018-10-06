70% of most breast cancer patients in Savannah now forgoing chemotherapy

SAVANNAH, GA (WTOC) - According to Memorial Health, 70 percent of the most common breast cancer patients are no longer undergoing chemotherapy.
WTOC first met with Memorial Health breast cancer surgeon Dr. William Burak in June when the updated ‘Oncotype’ study was released. Almost four months later, Burak claims two-thirds of patients are benefiting more from a simple hormone treatment than chemotherapy.
“Boy I love making that phone call when it’s a low score,” Burak said.
He says breast cancer patients fall into three categories: Low-risk, which does not require chemo, high-risk - which demands the treatment, and an intermediate category they call “the grey area,” where he says this new research now clarifies. Burak says the intermediate category also encompasses two-thirds of Memorial Health breast cancer patients.
“Out of that two-thirds group, 70 percent of those patients don’t need chemotherapy,” he said.
Burak says the worst part of breast cancer treatment is having to tell someone they need chemotherapy. Then, watching side effects of the treatment like loss of hair, physical fatigue, and overall lower quality of life.
“When they don’t need it, boy they come back and they’re back to normal, doing what they did before they were diagnosed and it’s just a lot quicker of a recovery. That’s for sure,” he said. “Its a really neat, quite amazing study and results that can accurately help us with this. I wish more things would come out like this.”
This ‘Oncotype’ study is the largest ever done of breast cancer treatment. It’s expected to spare up to 70,000 patients each year.
Copyright 2018 WTOC. All rights reserved.