Thousands gather for annual Buddy Walk

SAVANNAH, GA (WTOC) - Thousands of people decked in blue and yellow packed Forsyth Park on Saturday morning for the 13th annual Buddy Walk.
Sharon Cadiz found out while she was pregnant that her daughter Esmeray had Down Syndrome.
“It was scary," Cadiz said. "And I didn’t understand it.”
Now five months old, Esmeray rolled with mom in her first and the Lowcountry Down Syndrome Society's 13th Buddy Walk on Saturday.
Organizers say this event can be especially helpful for those like Cadiz who are taking their first steps on this path.
“Once I educated myself and I learned and I contacted people who had children who are grown, experienced, everything, I started learning and feeling how lucky I was to have this," Cadiz said. "She wouldn’t be Esmeray if she didn’t have that. I couldn’t see her any other way.”
Buddy Walk coordinator Candy Bogardus' daughter Lainey is 14 years old celebrating her 13th walk.
“We’ve been here since the beginning, and she thinks it’s a big party for her," Bogardus said. "It is for all of them, but most importantly, we’ve been able to throughout the years grow in this, not only with our families, but with the awareness in the commuity.”
She says the 4 to 5,000 people now regularly participating are learning those with and without Down Syndrome have more similarities than differences.
“That is very important to change that perspective and to make people realize that these people are people first.," Bogardus said. "They have different abilities just like everybody else.”
As Cadiz officially tied herself to this cause for the first time, she said she’s grateful for this community and that kind of understanding.
“They’re just like anybody else, and they should be treated that way,” Cadiz said. "They are the most special human beings on this earth.”
