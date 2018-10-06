Tropical Impacts Possible This Week

SAVANNAH, GA (WTOC) -Mostly dry into the evening with just a few isolated showers moving onshore. Temperatures will be in the 70s after sunset with a light breeze. Lows fall to the lower 70s Sunday morning, with isolated showers throughout the day and highs in the upper 80s. There is a slight chance of rain during picnic in the park Sunday afternoon, but it won’t be a washout!
Mild mornings continue to start off the work week with lows in the low to mid 70s. Afternoon highs on Monday make it to the mid to upper 80s, with scattered afternoon showers moving inland. Tuesday’s rain chance is more widespread and will hold out highs to the mid-80s.
Our weather during the middle to the end of the week will be determined by what will become Tropical Storm Michael in the Gulf of Mexico. This storm will likely remain at Tropical Storm Strength Monday through Wednesday, when it could make landfall anywhere from the Louisiana coast to Florida.
Our impacts will be determined by how close we are to the center of circulation. The closer the center, the stronger the wind. That being said, our impacts will be post-landfall and the storm will be weakening as it moves inland. Right now, there is just a low-end chance for tropical storm-force wind across our area. Most data agree that the center will be to our west, which puts us in the quadrant of the storm most favorable for isolated tornadoes. Our chance of receive rain from this system is good, but it is too early to tell how much. This storm will not create a prolonged flooding threat, as it will get picked up by a cold front which will guide the storm further east and out of our area by the weekend.
