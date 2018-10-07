Eagles continue winning ways, stomp Jaguars

SAVANNAH, GA (WTOC) - Georgia Southern just doesn’t lose to South Alabama.
The Eagles continued that tradition Saturday, rolling past the Jaguars 48-13 on Homecoming weekend in Statesboro.
“I thought we did a really good job of coming out in the second half, and putting the game away,” head coach Chad Lunsford says. “We got ourselves in a situation where we needed our guys to put the game away, and we did that.”
The Eagles outscored USA 31-7 in the second half, thanks in part to a pair of Wesley Fields touchdown runs.
“I think our coaches did a really good job of adjusting some things and understanding what USA was giving us on defense,” Lunsford says.
QB Shai Werts continued to show his growth running the Eagle offense. The redshirt sophomore ran for 85 yards and two touchdowns on 10 carries. Werts added 99 yards in the air, including a 58 yard touchdown pass to Darion Anderson in the second quarter.
On the defensive side, the Eagles gave up yards. But they were able to force four Jaguar turnovers, including an Alvin Ward, Jr. pick-six in the final minutes. The Southern also held USA out of the end zone until the middle of the fourth quarter.
“That’s always the first thing we talk about in our plan to win: the turnover-takeaway battle. For us to be +4 in the turnover battle today, the defense put us in a really good position to win,” Lunsford says. “I’m very proud of the defense and the offense. After we got those turnovers, we were able to capitalize.”
The Eagles now hit the road for two weeks, beginning Thursday night at Texas State in another Sun Belt Conference game.
